JENNEX on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—JJENNEX (formerly known as Jenasis) is the alter ego of Jennifer Gammill, who has been performing and songwriting for 20 years. When Jennifer started writing pop music her producer recommended she rebrand, and thus Jennex was born. She has released 8 singles and 3 music videos to date, with her song Genesis being nominated for Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year, and Jennex herself as Dance Music Artist of the Year for the local Veer Awards. She has appeared on the Hampton Roads Show and has performed at Zeiders Prom Night, Chesapeake Pride Fest, and the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Live!on Atlantic for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.