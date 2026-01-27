Laughing in the Dark. Healing in the Light on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Laughing in the Dark. Healing in the Light is a real, relatable, sometimes funny, and painful story about what happens after military service. When PTSD shows up, relationships get tense, faith gets questioned, and the words “I’m fine” become your favorite lie.

Comedian and speaker Vernard “The Laugh Therapist” Hines shares his journey through war, trauma, marriage struggles, therapy, prayer, and learning how to laugh again—without pretending the pain didn’t exist.

