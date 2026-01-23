Randy Fenoli coming to special Bridal Brunch event at Rivers Casino Portsmouth on Coast Live

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — "Say Yes To The Dress'" Randy Fenoli joins Coast Live to discuss the upcoming Bridal Brunch & Designer Showcase at Rivers Casino Portsmouth, an afternoon perfect for "galentines" planning a wedding!

Guests at the event can look forward to:

A beautiful brunch with complimentary mimosas

A runway presentation of 12 gowns from the Randy Fenoli Collection

Expert advice in a relaxed, celebratory setting

PLUS…a chance to win a wedding at Rivers Casino Portsmouth:

All registrants will be automatically entered into a raffle drawing for a chance to win:

A Randy Fenoli wedding gown (up to $5,000 value) A Randy Fenoli wedding gown, plus rehearsal dinner at Admiral’s Steak & Seafood (up to $15,000 combined value) A Randy Fenoli wedding gown, plus a wedding reception at Rivers Casino Portsmouth (up to $30,000 combined value) The first 100 registrants receive a private VIP experience with Randy Fenoli

The Bridal Brunch & Designer Showcase is happening Sunday, February 15, at 11 a.m. at The Event Center at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Visit RiversCasino.com for more information and to register.

Paid for by Rivers Casino Portsmouth.