Randy Fenoli coming to special Bridal Brunch event at Rivers Casino Portsmouth on Coast Live

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — "Say Yes To The Dress'" Randy Fenoli joins Coast Live to discuss the upcoming Bridal Brunch & Designer Showcase at Rivers Casino Portsmouth, an afternoon perfect for "galentines" planning a wedding!

Guests at the event can look forward to:

  • A beautiful brunch with complimentary mimosas
  • A runway presentation of 12 gowns from the Randy Fenoli Collection
  • Expert advice in a relaxed, celebratory setting
  • PLUS…a chance to win a wedding at Rivers Casino Portsmouth:
    All registrants will be automatically entered into a raffle drawing for a chance to win:
    • A Randy Fenoli wedding gown (up to $5,000 value)
    • A Randy Fenoli wedding gown, plus rehearsal dinner at Admiral’s Steak & Seafood (up to $15,000 combined value)
    • A Randy Fenoli wedding gown, plus a wedding reception at Rivers Casino Portsmouth (up to $30,000 combined value)
    • The first 100 registrants receive a private VIP experience with Randy Fenoli

The Bridal Brunch & Designer Showcase is happening Sunday, February 15, at 11 a.m. at The Event Center at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Visit RiversCasino.com for more information and to register.

