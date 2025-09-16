LifeNet's Race For Hope spreading awareness for organ & tissue donation on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Will Driscoll, Director of the LifeNet Health Foundation, joins Coast Live to share the organization's impact regarding organ & tissue donation on a global scale, and an upcoming local race to help spread awareness.
Learn more about LifeNet's "Give Life Every Advantage" awareness campaign at www.givelifeVA.org.
Event: Race for Hope 5k/1-mile Run Walk
Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
Time: 1-Mile, 8:00 a.m.
5K, 8:30 a.m.
Location: LifeNet Health
1864 Concert Drive
Virginia Beach, VA 23453
More information: www.lifenethealth.org/race-hope
Facebook: www.facebook.com/events
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/events