LifeNet's Race For Hope spreading awareness for organ & tissue donation on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Will Driscoll, Director of the LifeNet Health Foundation, joins Coast Live to share the organization's impact regarding organ & tissue donation on a global scale, and an upcoming local race to help spread awareness.

Learn more about LifeNet's "Give Life Every Advantage" awareness campaign at www.givelifeVA.org.

Event: Race for Hope 5k/1-mile Run Walk

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Time: 1-Mile, 8:00 a.m.

5K, 8:30 a.m.

Location: LifeNet Health

1864 Concert Drive

Virginia Beach, VA 23453

More information: www.lifenethealth.org/race-hope

Facebook: www.facebook.com/events

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/events