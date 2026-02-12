Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local bookstore's "Trope Guide" helps modern readers connect with new works — and each other — on Coast Live

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Megan and Toby Gallt, Co-Owners of the "Novel Grounds" bookstore in Chesapeake, join Coast Live to discuss the "Trope Guide," a resource to help modern readers find books that fit specific subgenres, inspired by the new reading trends found in online circles and communities like "BookTok" on social media.

"Novel Grounds" has become a real-life community hub for fans of romance novels — as the store stocks books only from that genre, and from every corner of it. The store is located at 1501 Cedar Rd in Chesapeake, and frequently hosts events featuring popular authors for book signings, as well as other "book club" style social events.

Visit novelgrounds.com for more information.

