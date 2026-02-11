Understanding "Sweetheart Wills" for married couples with East Coast Elder Law on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Just in time for Valentine's Day, Shannon Laymon-Pecoraro discusses "Sweetheart Wills" for married couples and the potential complications that can arise down the road after entering into these agreements.

Elder Law Solutions for Every Stage of Life, Not Just for Seniors

Estate & Trust Administration

Estate Planning

Guardianship & Conservatorship

Long-Term Care Planning

Special Needs Planning

Settlement Consulting

Paid for by

East Coast Elder Law, PLLC

eastcoast-elderlaw.com

(757) 734-7584