Understanding "Sweetheart Wills" for married couples with East Coast Elder Law on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Just in time for Valentine's Day, Shannon Laymon-Pecoraro discusses "Sweetheart Wills" for married couples and the potential complications that can arise down the road after entering into these agreements.

Elder Law Solutions for Every Stage of Life, Not Just for Seniors

  • Estate & Trust Administration
  • Estate Planning
  • Guardianship & Conservatorship
  • Long-Term Care Planning
  • Special Needs Planning
  • Settlement Consulting

Paid for by
East Coast Elder Law, PLLC
eastcoast-elderlaw.com
(757) 734-7584

