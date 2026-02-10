Romance Scams on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Love may be in the air around Valentine’s Day, but while dating apps and social media platforms may be good ways to meet new people, users need to be cautious of scammers.

The Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel Network reported over 65-thousand romance scams resulting in almost $3 billion in reported losses. President of the North, Marni Gibson discussed warning signs as well as tips to protect yourself from these schemes.

Presented by: American Securities Administrators Association