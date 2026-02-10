TIARA & His Precious Gemstones on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA--TIARA and His Precious Gemstones is a project built around a love for turning the dance floor into something cinematic. Led by DJ/Drummer TIARA and brought to life by the captivating vocal chemistry and electric choreography of AQUA and RUBY, the group bridges underground dance culture with pop-minded hooks while earning a reputation for sets that feel like a mix of a warehouse rave, live concert, and anime daydream.

TIARA & His Precious Gemstones is bringing its creative dance-pop to The NorVa on Valentine's Day for a special performance benefiting Children’s Assistive Technology.



Cosmic Anime Rave

Starring: TIARA & His Precious Gemstones

with: K!LL Screen & Wavebird

Date: February 14th

Location: The NorVA

7PM, 18+ Will also feature a cosplay contest