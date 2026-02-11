Youth of the Year 2026 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—2026 brings in a new Youth of the Year for the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Virginia. It's a chance for young people to showcase their talents, share their inspiring stories, and shine as the next generation of leaders.

Coast welcomed last year's winner and candidate for 2026, Isaiah Gibson and President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia

Kevin Will to discuss how the award is developing leaders for the future.

2026 Youth of the Year

Honoring Exceptional Young Leaders

February 20 @ 6pm

Rivers Casino Portsmouth