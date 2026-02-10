Author Sherianna Boyle talks mental health with "The Emotional Detox Deck" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Sherianna Boyle joins Coast Live to discuss "The Emotional Detox Deck," a resource she created to guide readers through mental health exercises and personal growth journeys.

Here's a synopsis of the "The Emotional Detox Deck," courtesy of publisher Simon & Schuster:

From international bestselling author Sherianna Boyle, creator of the acclaimed Emotional Detox series, comes a transformative new tool for emotional healing and personal growth: The Emotional Detox Deck (Adams Media; January 27; $21.) Inspired by Boyle’s groundbreaking C.L.E.A.N.S.E. method, this beautifully designed 52-card deck empowers users to process emotions, release negativity, and make space for more joy and calm in everyday life.



Whether you’re struggling with anxiety, emotional overwhelm, or simply seeking moments of peace, The Emotional Detox Deck offers simple, actionable exercises to help you reconnect with the present moment and cultivate resilience. Each card corresponds to one of the seven steps of Boyle’s signature C.L.E.A.N.S.E. method—Clear, Look inward, Emit, Activate, Nourish, Surrender, and Ease—making it easy to integrate emotional detox practices into daily routines.

