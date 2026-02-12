Black Film Celebrates VA250 and History on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Virginia Black Film Festival celebrates its third year as a partnership with Visit Williamsburg. The theme of the event is “Black Excellence; Past, Present, & Future” part of the city’s celebration of Black History Month and VA250. 2026 is the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding and Virginia is the center of it all! Exceptional films will be showcased and awarded in multiple categories, including special subcategories for international films, student films, and historically significant films! VBFF is a star-studded event with multiple educational and networking opportunities for independent filmmakers, cinephiles, students, and industry professionals.

Previous celebrity guests include Clifton Powell, Tim Reid, BK Fulton, Jesse Vaughan, and Kemba Smith. Panel discussions and masterclasses will cover distribution, filming in Virginia, entertainment law, and acting for film.

