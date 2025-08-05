Local medical center offers dental, primary care and more on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Michel Bilé and Phyllis Spellman from the Hampton Roads Community Health Center share the many resources available at their clinics are more accessible than ever for folks in need of care.
Want to learn more? check out this upcoming event:
Hampton Roads Community Health Center Health Fair
Saturday August 9, 2025
10AM-2PM
Barbara L Willis Wellness Center
1541 High Street Portsmouth, VA 23704
FREE TO THE PUBLIC
Hampton Roads Community Health Center w/ 5 locations in Hampton Roads, Virginia, offering medical, mental health, dental, and pediatrics services
Now Accepting New Patients
- Portsmouth Community Health Center
1541 High Street
- Park Place Family Medical and Dental Center
155 Kingsley Lane, Suite 320
Norfolk
- East Oceanview Medical and Dental Center
9581 Shore Drive
Norfolk
- Communicare Family Health Center
804 Whitaker Lane
- NorfolkLittle Creek Family Medical Center
7447 Central Business Park Dr
Norfolk
(757) 393-6363
HRCHC.ORG
