Local medical center offers dental, primary care and more on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Michel Bilé and Phyllis Spellman from the Hampton Roads Community Health Center share the many resources available at their clinics are more accessible than ever for folks in need of care.

Want to learn more? check out this upcoming event:

Hampton Roads Community Health Center Health Fair

Saturday August 9, 2025

10AM-2PM

Barbara L Willis Wellness Center

1541 High Street Portsmouth, VA 23704

FREE TO THE PUBLIC

Hampton Roads Community Health Center w/ 5 locations in Hampton Roads, Virginia, offering medical, mental health, dental, and pediatrics services

Now Accepting New Patients



Portsmouth Community Health Center

1541 High Street

1541 High Street Park Place Family Medical and Dental Center

155 Kingsley Lane, Suite 320

Norfolk

155 Kingsley Lane, Suite 320 Norfolk East Oceanview Medical and Dental Center

9581 Shore Drive

Norfolk

9581 Shore Drive Norfolk Communicare Family Health Center

804 Whitaker Lane

804 Whitaker Lane NorfolkLittle Creek Family Medical Center

7447 Central Business Park Dr

Norfolk

(757) 393-6363

HRCHC.ORG

