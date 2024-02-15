Making Kurt Williams' famous & healthy "kitchen sink" smoothie on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Men's health awareness is a personal and passionate cause for News 3 anchor Kurt Williams.

Following his recent prostate cancer diagnosis, Kurt has embarked on a mission to spread awareness about the disease, and the importance of health screenings.

One essential part of cancer prevention: a healthy diet. Kurt takes this part especially seriously... while still having a little fun.

In the hallways of WTKR, there have long been whispers of an infamous treat enjoyed by our beloved evening anchor—the "kitchen sink" smoothie (alternatively known as "the spicy brown").

Kurt joins Chandler and April to reveal the secret behind its creation.

The recipe is as follows, for those brave enough to partake in its consumption:



handful of kale

half an orange with peel included

half an apple

handful of blueberries

few slices of avocado

3-4 strawberries

one banana include the peel

handful of mini carrots

spoonful of pomegranate seeds

cut up some raw turmeric root

few slices of ginger root

handful of walnuts

handful of almonds

handful of unsalted sunflower seeds

sprinkle of curry powder, black pepper, chili pepper, red pepper flakes

handful of cranberries (when in season)

beverage is either orange juice, pomegranate, beet juice or almond milk

handful of ice cubes

The smoothie is very dense with nutrients. Coast Live's Chandler Nunnally was impressed with how "fruit-forward" the flavor profile came across, despite the many savory ingredients seen in the recipe.

WTKR is raising money to support Kurt and his campaign to raise awareness about men's health and prostate cancer. Click here to donate.

