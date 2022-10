HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, News 3 Anchor/Reporter Zak Dahlheimer talks with Chandler Nunnally about WTKR's partnership with the American Cancer Society, and how you can join the fight against cancer by participating in two upcoming Making Strides events in Hampton Roads.

To sign up for the events on the Peninsula and Southside, visit makingstrideswalk.org

For more information, visit wtkr.com/makingstrides.