Making Strides in Hampton Roads: American Cancer Society to host events, sign up now

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - American Cancer Society is hosting two upcoming Making Strides events in Hampton Roads!

Whether you’re on the peninsula or the southside there’s an event for you.

For those on the Peninsula, there will be an event on October 16, 2022. “Making Strides of the Peninsula” will be held at Newport News Park Shelters 1 and 2 (13560 Jefferson Avenue Newport News, Va.) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Teams can come to walk any time from the start of the even until 3 p.m. an hour before the event is scheduled to end. There will be a sponsor presentation at 1 p.m.

Those looking to sign up for the walk can visit: http://www.makingstrideswalk.org/peninsulava

If you prefer to sign up in person, the organization behind the even will be hosting a kickoff event on September 23 and 24, 2022 at the Oozlefinch Brewery at 81 Patch Road in Fort Monroe, Va.

The event will last from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and you can go and sign up, donate, or just show support!

For those on the Southside of Hampton Roads, there will be an event on October 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at Mount Trashmore (310 Edwin Dr., Virginia Beach, Va.).

Walkers can walk anytime throughout the duration of the event with a sponsor presentation happening a little after the start of the event around 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Those looking to signup for the walk can visit: http://www.makingstrideswalk.org/hamptonroadsva