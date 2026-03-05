MEAC Championship Heads to Town on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference men's and women's basketball tournament reunites the 8 elite HBCUs in downtown Norfolk for a chance at going to the big game.

Under the leadership of Commissioner Sonja Stills, the first woman to lead the conference this year’s event is packed with activations on and off the court.

The event kicks off at The Scope Arena March 11-14th. Commissioner Stills sat down with Coast’s April Woodard to discuss the MEAC calendar and more.

