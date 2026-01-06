Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Mid-Atlantic Home and Outdoor Living Show on Coast Live

Mid Atlantic Home Outdoor on Coast Live
Posted
and last updated

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Virginia Beach Convention Center is transforming into a space with everything for your home, indoors and outdoors. The Mid-Atlantic Home & Outdoor Living Show is bringing hundreds of exhibitors to the floor with the latest style, technology and décor for you to make the ultimate home refresh.

The show is in its 41st year and allows homeowners to connect with local professionals who can assist with the renovation of their dreams.

The Mid-Atlantic Home & Outdoor Living Show
January 17, 2026 10-5
January 18, 2026 10-4

Presented by: Coastal Virginia Building Industry Association.

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast