Mid-Atlantic Home and Outdoor Living Show on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Virginia Beach Convention Center is transforming into a space with everything for your home, indoors and outdoors. The Mid-Atlantic Home & Outdoor Living Show is bringing hundreds of exhibitors to the floor with the latest style, technology and décor for you to make the ultimate home refresh.

The show is in its 41st year and allows homeowners to connect with local professionals who can assist with the renovation of their dreams.

The Mid-Atlantic Home & Outdoor Living Show

January 17, 2026 10-5

January 18, 2026 10-4

Presented by: Coastal Virginia Building Industry Association.