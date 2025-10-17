Morena Baccarin talks series premiere of "Sheriff Country" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Morena Baccarin joins Coast Live to share insights from the production of "Sheriff Country," a new spin-off series from "Fire Country" centered on Baccarin's character, Mickey Fox.

Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin as straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox, the stepsister of division chief Sharon Leone (Fire Country‘s Diane Farr), who investigates criminal activity as she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater while contending with her ex-con father (W. Earl Brown) and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter.



The Sheriff Country spinoff episode was written by Tony Phelan and Joan Rater with story by Phelan, Rater and Max Thieriot, the trio behind Fire Country. Executive producing the series are Matt Lopez, who serves as showrunner, Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, and Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed for JBTV. CBS Studios is the studio behind the Fire Country franchise.



Catch the series premiere of "Sheriff Country" at 9 p.m. October 17 on WTKR.