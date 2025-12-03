Scholarships for Child Cancer Patients on Coast Live

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, VA-- Every day, more than 1,000 families worldwide face the unimaginable: a childhood cancer diagnosis. Beyond the emotional toll, the financial burden can be overwhelming. Studies show that 60% of families lose significant household income because of a childhood cancer diagnosis.

Through its Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program (CCSP), Northwestern Mutual is helping ease that burden. Each year, Northwestern Mutual awards scholarships to students who have been affected by childhood cancer, whether as a survivor or a sibling.

To date, more than 370 scholarships have been awarded through the program, totaling over $3 million.

Presented by: Northwestern Mutual

