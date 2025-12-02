Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

Arts of Albemarle on Coast Live

Southern Bank AOA on Coast Live
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—It is the cultural heartbeat of Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Arts of Albemarle is a hub with galleries, artists' studios, and theater events all in one location.

Whether it’s dance classes for school-aged children or pottery design for adults, AOA is a community learning center.

Executive director of the center, Lauren Luther, explains how the arts come alive in one central location: the former Vaudeville theater, now three floors of space that foster creativity.

Arts of the Albemarle 

Presented by: Southern Bank

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Holiday Helpers 2025

Positively Hampton Roads

Holiday Helpers Toy Drive