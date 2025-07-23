News 3 and Southern Bank give back to local students & teachers on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kelly Johnson from Southern Bank discusses the "Backpack Blitz" and "Clear The List," two back-to-school campaigns that support teachers and students with donations of much-needed supplies.

Viewers can help teachers in Hampton Roads clear their school supply wish lists by contributing now through August 8 by texting 'teacher' to 50155.

Backpack Blitz drop off donations until August 8th, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Drop off locations:



Any Southern Bank location

ForKids Chesapeake: 1001 Poindexter Street

ForKids Suffolk: 119 W. Constance Road

For those who wish to donate online instead on in-person, click here.

