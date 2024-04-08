News 3's Kurt Williams on faith and healing during cancer journey on Coast Live
Posted at 3:22 PM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 15:22:55-04
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — News 3 anchor Kurt Williams joins Chandler Nunnally to discuss the role his christian faith has played in his journey after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, and how a sense of community has helped him work through difficult times with hope.
Click here for Kurt's full report detailing his journey with faith and healing.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.