No Limits for Thor on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Chris Hemsworth, the Hollywood actor famous for his role as Thor, has a new challenge before him, and it’s taking two years and six countries to accomplish it. It's called Limitless: Live Better Now.

In the series, Hemsworth is testing his limits and pushing himself like never before with the help of two coaches, neuroscientist and Professor Abigail Marsh and freestyle motocross legend Robbie Maddison.

The show by National Geographic follows Chris as he faces his fears, from climbing a 600-foot wall in Korea to playing the drums before 70,000 fans of Ed Sheeran.

April Woodard spoke to his coaching team about how they helped Hemsworth go beyond his limits.

