North Carolina-based band "The Albemarle Sound" performs original music on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — "The Albemarle Sound," a five-man acoustic ensemble known for soulful original music, joins Coast Live to perform two songs, "Live and Let Live" and "My Grass is Always Green."
The Albemarle Sound is:
- JV Cline: Lead Singer/Rhythm Guitar
- Eli J: Lead/Rhythm/Slide Guitar & Harmonica
- Max Redding: Lead/Rhythm/Slide Guitar
- Dwayne Hill: Bass
- Luke Mayberry: Percussion
Catch The Albemarle Sound performing live:
- Sept 18 - @ The Arts of the Albemarle - in the Gallery - Elizabeth City NC
- Sept 26 - @ Poor Richards in Manteo NC
- Sept 27 @ The Boathouse in Elizabeth City NC