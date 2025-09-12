North Carolina-based band "The Albemarle Sound" performs original music on Coast Live

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — "The Albemarle Sound," a five-man acoustic ensemble known for soulful original music, joins Coast Live to perform two songs, "Live and Let Live" and "My Grass is Always Green."

The Albemarle Sound is:

  • JV Cline: Lead Singer/Rhythm Guitar
  • Eli J: Lead/Rhythm/Slide Guitar & Harmonica
  • Max Redding: Lead/Rhythm/Slide Guitar
  • Dwayne Hill: Bass
  • Luke Mayberry: Percussion

Catch The Albemarle Sound performing live:

  • Sept 18 - @ The Arts of the Albemarle - in the Gallery - Elizabeth City NC
  • Sept 26 - @ Poor Richards in Manteo NC
  • Sept 27 @ The Boathouse in Elizabeth City NC

