Oasis is Providing the Community Comfort on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Oasis Social Ministry is lending a hand to furloughed federal employees and military personnel with its Client Choice Food Pantry on Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This special day has been set aside to honor their service to our country and community, while providing essential support during times of need.

“Serving those who serve our community and nation is at the heart of our mission,” said Executive Director Cathy Davis. “This dedicated pantry time ensures that Active Duty and furloughed federal workers have access to nutritious groceries and essentials without added stress during uncertain times.”

Oasis Social Ministry will continue to host this special food pantry day each Tuesday until the federal government reopens, reaffirming its commitment to standing with those who protect and serve.

