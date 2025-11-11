USAA discusses "Honor Through Action" Veterans Day campaign on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Retired Maj. Gen. John Richardson and Jenna Saucedo-Herrera from USAA share how the "Honor Through Action" campaign is turning gratitude into progress, and purpose into impact this Veterans Day.

This Veterans Day, USAA is launching Honor Through Action and committing $500M over the next 5 years to honor all who served through advocacy and action. A simple thank you for military service can mean a lot, but intentional actions and support can change lives and secure bright futures for generations to come.

Paid for by USAA.