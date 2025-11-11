The Iconic Gathering on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Nurses by Nurses Production Company is known for creating films about hidden figures from Hampton roads who have opened doors for blacks in medicine. Now, its latest project, The Iconic Gathering is a cinematic lecture that brings together Harriet Tubman, Zora Neale Hurston, Mary McLeod Bethune, Virginia Alexander, Harriet Beecher Stowe, and Mary Peake for an enlightening cinematic discussion on solutions to modern challenges.

Producer of the film, Denetra Hampton sat down with Coast’s April Woodard to explain how this production is by far one of her most powerful.

Event: THE ICONIC GATHERING

The Power of Diverse Women Film Project Screening

FEBRUARY 6, 2026

Gaines Theatre | Freeman Center

Christopher Newport University

1 Avenue of the Arts, Newport News

Early Registration - Dec 25, 2025

Presented by: For Nurses By Nurses Production Company

