HAMPTON ROADS, VA - News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler chats 1-on-1 with author John Grisham about his new basketball themed novel "Sooley." Turns out, his book research involved connections to Virginia - which makes sense, as Grisham lives in Charlottesville.

Enter to win a copy or "Sooley" and even John Grisham's full sports library at wtkr.com/contests.