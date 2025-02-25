Preview: “Disney's Frozen Jr.” from Hurrah Players on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Hugh Copeland and co-director Reaco Boyd from the Hurrah Players join Coast Live to share a musical preview of the stage company's latest show, “Disney's Frozen Jr.”
Here's a summary of the show, courtesy of Hurrah Players:
Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land ofArendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, withmusic and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for theBroadway production.A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotionalrelationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discovertheir hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters andloaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!
Disney’s Frozen Jr.
March 7-9, 2025
Sandler Center for Performing Arts
March 15, 2025
Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts
hurrahplayers.com
757-627-5437