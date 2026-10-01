Preview: "Suessical the Musical" from Hurrah Players on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Hugh Copeland and Zoe Cachero ("Sour Kangaroo") share a musical preview and more details about The Hurrah Players production of "Suessical," based on the beloved works of Dr. Suess.

“Oh, the thinks you can think” when Dr. Seuss’ best-loved characters collide and cavort in an unforgettable musical caper!



Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him.



Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.



"Suessical The Broadway Musical"

Susan S. Goode Fine & Performing Arts

Virginia Beach

Performance Dates:



Friday, October 9, 2026 at 7pm

Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 2pm

Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 2pm

Friday, October 16, 2026 at 7pm

Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 2pm

Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 2pm

For tickets and more information, visit www.hurrahplayers.com.