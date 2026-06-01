Preview: the PONY Champions League Baseball Game on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Since 2020, Kempsville & Great Neck PONY Baseball Leagues have offered the “Champions Division.” The Champions Division provides the opportunity for children with special needs to play the great game of baseball. John Shipp joins Coast Live to discuss the importance and true team spirit that powers this community program.

Join NEWS 3 Sports Director Mark Davis, Sunday, June 7th from Noon-2 p.m. for a LIVE Broadcast of the Annual PONY Champions Division Baseball Game! June 7 at noon on WGNT27.

Annual PONY Champions Division Baseball Game CHAMPIONS DIVISION BASEBALL GAME:

Sunday, June 7th at Noon

Providence Park 952 Reon Drive Virginia Beach

Free to Attend!

Details at KPB.org.