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Award Winning Book with Life Lessons on Coast Live

Pangolin Books on Coast Live
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HAMPTON ROADS, VA—When fantasy author Wayne D. Kramer took his daughters out for smoothies at a local coffee shop, he didn’t expect to walk away with a children’s book series. But one peculiar creature, the pangolin—covered in scales, clawed ant-eater, critically endangered—captured his imagination, and Penny Pangolin was born.
 
These are children’s stories with a purpose. An award-winning series, the Penny Pangolin books contain timely, relevant, feel-good messages for the kids of today, helping them navigate big emotions such as bullying, responsibility, sportsmanship, screentime awareness, and forgiveness—all without getting preachy.

Presented by: www.pennypangolin.com

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