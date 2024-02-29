Watch Now
Smoothie Wars: Jessica Larché vs. Kurt Williams on Coast Live

News 3's evening co-anchors face off in a bitter battle of the blenders.
Posted at 4:32 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 16:34:33-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — News 3 anchors Jessica Larché and Kurt Williams are both well-known in the workplace for their avid consumption of smoothies.

While many of us know smoothies to be a sweet, fruity treat that may incorporate vegetables and other nutrient-rich foods, Kurt and Jessica's creations challenge that notion.

The co-anchors often make smoothies with "unique" flavor profiles, utilizing ingredients that, to some, may seem at odds with the end goal crafting something that tastes good.

Despite sharing a common passion, Kurt and Jessica are not fans of each other's respective work with a blender. This bitter rivalry has led to one of the most intense competitions in Coast Live history: Smoothie Wars.

Watch the competition unfold in the video above.

Click here to watch Kurt's original smoothie segment on Coast Live.

