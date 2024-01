HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Special Olympics Virginia athlete and Polar Plunger Kaitlin Dykes joins Coast Live with head safety rescue diver Ben Dorbin to discuss the upcoming 2024 Polar Plunge, when thousands of people will plunge into the frigid waters at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront to raise money for Special Olympics Virginia.

Never taken the plunge? It is sure to be the "coolest" thing you ever do! For registration information, visit polarplunge.com/virginiabeach.