Supporting cancer research with Relay for Life on Coast Live

Posted at 1:21 PM, May 31, 2023
HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Laura Fien from the American Cancer Society and Stephanie Gobel from Relay for Life join Coast Live to share a preview of the upcoming Relay for Life event in Chesapeake, which serves as a rally and fundraiser to support cancer research and other lifesaving services.

Relay For Life of South Hampton Roads
Presented by Chesapeake Regional Healthcare
Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. at Chesapeake City Park
Emcee: News 3 Anchor Zak Dahlheimer
WTKR News 3 is a proud sponsor of the American Cancer Society and this Relay for Life event.

Learn more at RelayforLife.org.

