Supporting seniors through free lawn care with Emanuel's Hope Foundation on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Emanuel Yancey, founder of Emanuel's Hope Foundation, joins Coast Live to discuss his work helping local seniors by providing free lawn care services, which many seniors aren't physically capable of keeping up with.

In the past few years, Emanuel's Hope Foundation has received numerous accolades, including the WTKR Everyday Hero Award and a $25,000 grant from the NAACP. Click here for that full story.

Emanuel's Hope Foundation depends on volunteers to bring its mission to life. To support the non-profit, visit www.emanuelsHOPE.org or call (757)-488-1645.