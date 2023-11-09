Non-profit giving free lawncare to Hampton Roads seniors is awarded $25,000 grant

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Emanuel Yancey of Chesapeake has big dreams. Now, he’s gaining steam and the funds to help make them a reality.

Yancey is the founder of Emanuel’s Hope Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to providing free lawncare services to seniors in need across Hampton Roads.

His foundation just received a $25,000 NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant created by Daymond John of Shark Tank. It’s designed to help black entrepreneurs and small business owners take their passion to the next level.

News 3 Everyday Hero Local man in the spotlight for helping seniors with free lawncare Kurt Williams

During a virtual ceremony, Daymond John said they received more than 5,000 applications this year. Emanuel’s Hope Foundation was one of nine chosen to receive a grant.

Yancey says he will use the money to buy new power equipment to service the lawns of more seniors; however, he has bigger plans to take his mission across the country.

“If we partner with all these existing lawncare companies across America, and they become committed volunteers of Emanuel’s Hope Foundation and sponsor 5-10 seniors in their service area, I believe that our seniors way out in California can sign up for services in one platform,” explained Yancey.

Watch previous coverage: Everyday Hero: Local man helping seniors with free lawncare

5. Everyday Hero: Free lawncare for seniors

His foundation is currently looking for lawncare companies that can help expand his mission.

For more information, click here.

Yancey is also a News3 Everyday Hero Humanitarian Award winner.