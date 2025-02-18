The importance of spaying and neutering your pets with VBSPCA on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Danielle Nance from the Virginia Beach SPCA joins Coast Live with adoptable dog Dandelion to discuss the importance of getting your pets spayed or neutered, to help reduce overpopulation in local animal shelters.

To learn how you can become a member and support the work done by VBSPCA, visit vbspca.com.

Contact the VBSPCA Clinic at (757) 427-0071 or clinic@vbspca.com.

Shelter Pets on Coast Live is presented by Kelly’s Construction, Hampton Roads' leading home exterior company. Kelly’s makes your home great, now share it with someone special from a local shelter!

Kelly’s Construction

757-596-2526

kellysconstructioninc.com