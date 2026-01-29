Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wait Until Dark Takes the Stage on Coast Live

Va Stage Co on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Virginia Stage Company brings gripping suspense to the Wells Theatre with Wait Until Dark, a psychological thriller that explores the collision of perception, trust, and courage.

Set in a modest New York City apartment, the production follows a blind woman who slowly realizes she has become the target of a dangerous game. As the story unfolds, the tension tightens. The result is a slow-burning thriller that proves what we cannot see can be just as powerful as what we can.

Wait Until Dark runs January 28 thru February 15th

