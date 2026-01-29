Wait Until Dark Takes the Stage on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Virginia Stage Company brings gripping suspense to the Wells Theatre with Wait Until Dark, a psychological thriller that explores the collision of perception, trust, and courage.

Set in a modest New York City apartment, the production follows a blind woman who slowly realizes she has become the target of a dangerous game. As the story unfolds, the tension tightens. The result is a slow-burning thriller that proves what we cannot see can be just as powerful as what we can.

Presented by: Virginia Stage Company

Wait Until Dark runs January 28 thru February 15th