Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
15  WX Alerts 7  Closings/Delays
Coast Live

Actions

COVA Winefest 26 on Coast Live

Cova Wine Fest on Coast Live
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Celebrate good times with Virginia wines at the 2026 Coastal Virginia Magazine WineFest February 7-8 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. With statewide wineries, cideries, and distilleries, guests can experience the Virginia Wine Tour all in one place! Plus, there will be live entertainment, and you can shop from a plethora of specialty vendors to fully enjoy the best that our wonderful region has to offer.

Presented by: Coastal Virginia Magazine

Coastal Virginia Magazine WineFest
February 7-8, 2026
Virginia Beach Convention Center

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast