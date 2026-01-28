COVA Winefest 26 on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Celebrate good times with Virginia wines at the 2026 Coastal Virginia Magazine WineFest February 7-8 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. With statewide wineries, cideries, and distilleries, guests can experience the Virginia Wine Tour all in one place! Plus, there will be live entertainment, and you can shop from a plethora of specialty vendors to fully enjoy the best that our wonderful region has to offer.

