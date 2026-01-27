Norfolk Admirals' Youth Hockey Night allowing kids to try the sport this weekend on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Marco Myers from the Norfolk Admirals and Whaler Nation President Brad Jones discuss Youth Hockey Night, where kids get a unique opportunity to get out on the professional ice and give hockey a shot.

There is a FREE Learn to Play Clinic happening happening on the ice at Scope Arena before the Admirals game this Saturday, January 31. As part of a special ticket promotion, fans can buy 1 adult ticket and get up to 2 kids' tickets for just $10 each, and sign their child up for the free Learn to Play Clinic, if they wish to attend the game.

There will also be a meet-and-greet with Admirals players following the game.

To access this deal, along with the full Norfolk Admirals schedule, visit their website at www.norfolkadmirals.com.

Paid for by the Norfolk Admirals.