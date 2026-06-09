The National Civil Rights Museum Reopens on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Legacy experience is back at The National Civil Rights Museum. The historical site is just steps away from the famous Lorraine Motel where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. last stood and invites visitors to step into history.

The museum has expanded its exhibits to illuminate the movement’s evolution over the past five decades, examining pivotal moments, strategies, and grassroots organizing that followed 1968 and continue to shape struggles for justice today.

Presented by: Civil Rights Museum