VA Opera brings Verdi's Egyptian tragic romance "Aida" to Norfolk on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Singers Deborah Nansteel and Grant Youngblood join Coast Live to discuss Virginia Opera's production of "Aida," bringing the timeless Egyptian tragic romance to life with a stunning rendition of Verdi's grand spectacle.

"Aida"

Bound by duty. Blinded by desire. Consumed by fate.



Forbidden love ignites between an Ethiopian princess and an Egyptian general as their nations clash in war. Aida, a tale of lovers torn between duty and desire, as fate tightens its grip around them, has captivated audiences for generations! This sweeping epic of love and betrayal is propelled by majestic music that will take you on an emotional journey.



Giuseppe Verdi

Sung in Italian with English captions

Conducted by Adam Turner

Production directed by Joachim Schamberger

Set & Projection Design by Joachim Schamberger

The orchestra for this production is provided by the Richmond Symphony -Virginia Opera

"Intelligence" has two performances in Norfolk:



Friday, March 13, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 15, 2:30 p.m.

For tickets and more information, visit vaopera.org.

Paid for by Virginia Opera.