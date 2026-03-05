ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented brings immersive audio experience "What Remains" to Norfolk on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Patrick Mullins and Otis Brooks join Coast Live with a preview "What Remains — An Immersive Audio Journey," an exciting production from ROŪGE: Theater Reinvented at the Hermitage Museum in Norfolk.

Thursdays-Saturdays, March 19-April 4

Hermitage Museum & Gardens

637 North Shore Road Norfolk

www.rougeva.org/whatremains

This NEW immersive experience is an intimate, audio-guided passage through a home where memories flicker, myths whisper, and nothing stays still.



Step into What Remains—an immersive, audio-guided journey through a house alive with memory and myth. Guests witness a magical dinner, taste elixirs, and descend into a dark night of the soul, guided by light, sound, and story.



Created by ROŪGE—the team behind Dream Clinic, Gretels, and Pride & Prejudice & Dragons—this reimagined Victorian fable rises from the ether, where invention meets possession and the past refuses to stay buried. -ROŪGE

