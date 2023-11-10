Veterans Day Special: the new Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Patrick Shuler, administrator of the Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center (JCVCC) in Virginia Beach, joins Coast Live to discuss the center's mission to support local vets, the origins of Virginia's newest veterans care facility, and the team bringing the vision to life.

Click here for News 3's coverage of the grand opening of the JCVCC.

For more information, visit the Virginia Department of Veterans Services website. The JCVCC is located at 2641 Nimmo Parkway, Virginia Beach, VA 23456.

Veterans and families inquiring about the admissions process can call 757-263-3100 during normal business hours, Monday through Friday.