Gov. Youngkin, state officials celebrate opening of Va.’s newest veterans care center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In addition to honoring servicemembers, this year’s Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony is celebrating the opening of a center geared towards helping those who have served our country.

On Friday, one day before Veterans Day, Governor Youngkin, state and federal leaders, veterans and more gathered and the new Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center (JCVCC) for the annual ceremony. The occasion also marked the official grand opening of Virginia’s newest veterans care center.

Colter Anstaett/WTKR

“We are especially excited to open the Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach to provide affordable, long-term nursing care to veterans in Hampton Roads,” said Commissioner Daniel Gade of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.

The new JCVCC is located at 2641 Nimmo Parkway, Virginia Beach, VA 23456.

We have a crew at the ceremony and will add additional details to this article about the event and how the new center will serve veterans. Stay with News 3 for updates.