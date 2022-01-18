South Virginia Beach prepares to welcome Veterans Care Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Military veterans in Virginia will soon have a new option for care as they grow older or need immediate, temporary care.

The Jones and Cabacoy Veterans Care Center is currently under construction at 2700 North Landing Road in the Princess Anne just off Nimmo Parkway.

According to the Virginia Department of Veterans Affairs, the 25 acres of land was donated by the City of Virginia Beach.

The center is planning to have 128 private bedrooms and a variety of common spaces including a library and a barbershop, as well as its own pharmacy.

The cost is estimated at $70 million. The center is approximately 150,000 square feet.

There are currently two other Veterans Care Centers in Virginia run by the state; those are in Richmond and Roanoke.

Construction is well underway, estimated to be about 90% complete. Steven Combs, the Chief Deputy Commissioner for the Virginia Department of Veterans Services says they will start accepting applications in May, targeting an opening in late August. Combs says they’ve already had family members and veterans express interest.

For more information, click here.

News 3 will have a tour tonight at 5 p.m.