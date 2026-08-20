With tech & unbeatable deals, Verizon has families covered for school on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The new school year is almost here!

Whether you’re focused on staying connected, supporting your child’s learning, or just finding some peace of mind, the right tools make all the difference.

Verizon Spokesperson Alex Lee joins Coast Live to share how Verizon helps families stay a step ahead.

Visit verizon.com/deals to learn more about special promotions, such as:

New and existing customers can get the Gizmo Watch 4 for FREE with a new watch line.



Kids Bundle - If you have an eligible device to trade in, you can also get a Samsung A11+ tablet on us, in addition to the Gizmo watch .



If you have an eligible device to trade in, you can also . Samsung Ultimate Bundle - Get a free Samsung Watch and S10 FE tablet when you buy or bring any Samsung phone.



Get a when you buy or bring any Samsung phone. The new Simplicity plan, starting at just $45 a line, with an initial promo price of $30 for new customers who switch.



Paid for by Verizon.