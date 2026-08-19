Scuppernongs: the history of our own regional grape on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In this "Fresh from the Farm" quick tip from Cullipher Farm, April and Chandler discuss one of Virginia's signature agricultural outputs, the Scuppernong, and argue about its appearance, in what the Coast Live team has dubbed "The Grape Debate."

Whether it's a family outing, or shopping for local produce and meat, Cullipher Farm is the place to explore local and regional offerings! Find them at 772 Princess Ann Rd.

Learn more at www.cullipherfarm.com.

Paid for by Cullipher Farm Market.