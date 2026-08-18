Cary Foundation Cares about Cancer on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The 3rd Annual Pink & Blue Warriors Event takes place on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. The event is dedicated to raising awareness for all types of cancer, honoring survivors, supporting caregivers, and connecting the community with valuable health education and resources.

Coast welcomed Ariel Cary, Founder and President of The WKW Cary Foundation, to chat about her personal connection to the foundation’s mission, which will feature healthcare professionals, free health screenings, survivor recognition, wellness resources, community vendors, and live entertainment.